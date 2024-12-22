Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Rider 4-8, North Carolina State 7-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for North Carolina State. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Rider Broncs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lenovo Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Saturday, North Carolina State lost to Kansas on the road by a decisive 75-60 margin.

North Carolina State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ben Middlebrooks, who had 14 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus two steals. Middlebrooks is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 79-66 to Penn.

Even though they lost, Rider smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches.

North Carolina State dropped their record down to 7-4 with the loss, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Rider, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

Everything came up roses for North Carolina State against Rider in their previous matchup back in December of 2016, as the team secured a 99-71 win. Will North Carolina State repeat their success, or does Rider have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 20-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.