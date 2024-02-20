Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Syracuse 16-10, North Carolina State 16-9

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at PNC Arena. Syracuse is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Syracuse on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 65-60 to the Yellow Jackets.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from J.J. Starling, who scored 18 points. Maliq Brown was another key contributor, scoring six points along with eight rebounds and five steals.

Clemson typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Carolina State proved too difficult a challenge. They escaped with a win against the Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. North Carolina State was down 61-49 with 10:19 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina State to victory, but perhaps none more so than DJ Horne, who scored 27 points along with two steals. That makes it three consecutive games in which Horne has scored at least a third of North Carolina State's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Mohamed Diarra, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Orange's defeat dropped their record down to 16-10. As for the Wolfpack, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wolfpack in their previous meeting back in January, winning 77-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Syracuse since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Syracuse has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.