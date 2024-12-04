Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Texas 6-1, North Carolina State 5-2

North Carolina State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Texas Longhorns at 9:15 p.m. ET at Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.9 points per game this season.

Last Friday, North Carolina State came up short against BYU and fell 72-61. The Wolfpack have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

North Carolina State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Michael O'Connell, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points, and Jayden Taylor, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals. What's more, Taylor also posted a 57.1% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, Texas entered their tilt with Delaware State on Friday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They blew past the Hornets 90-68. The Longhorns have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 22 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kadin Shedrick, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Shedrick has been hot recently, having also posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Tre Johnson, who earned 21 points plus five rebounds.

North Carolina State's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Texas, they pushed their record up to 6-1 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Carolina State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

