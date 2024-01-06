Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between North Carolina State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against Virginia.

North Carolina State entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Virginia step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Virginia 11-3, North Carolina State 10-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at PNC Arena. The timing is sure in North Carolina State's favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while Virginia has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses dating back to last season.

After a 85-82 finish the last time they played, North Carolina State and Notre Dame decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Wolfpack skirted by the Fighting Irish 54-52 on Wednesday on a last-minute layup from DJ Burns with but a second left in the second quarter. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 10:25 mark of the first half, when North Carolina State was facing a 18-6 deficit.

Virginia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Cardinals 77-53. The win was just what Virginia needed coming off of a 76-54 defeat in their prior contest.

Virginia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ryan Dunn led the charge by dropping a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Reece Beekman, who scored 11 points along with eight assists and three steals.

The Wolfpack have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for the Cavaliers, their win bumped their record up to 11-3.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given North Carolina State's sizeable advantage in that area, Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, North Carolina State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

North Carolina State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 127.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.