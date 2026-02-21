Teams looking to get back on track meet when the No. 16 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels face the Syracuse Orange in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday. North Carolina is coming off an 82-58 loss at North Carolina State on Tuesday, while Syracuse dropped a 101-64 decision at Duke on Monday. The Tar Heels (20-6, 8-5 ACC), who are tied for sixth in the conference, are 3-5 on the road this season. The Orange (15-12, 6-8 ACC), who are tied for 11th, are 12-4 on their home floor. Caleb Wilson (fractured hand) is expected to miss the game for UNC.

Tipoff from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., is set for 1 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 19-7, including an 87-77 win on Feb. 2. North Carolina is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest North Carolina vs. Syracuse odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Syracuse picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated UNC vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Syracuse vs. North Carolina:

North Carolina vs. Syracuse spread: North Carolina -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook North Carolina vs. Syracuse over/under: 15245 points North Carolina vs. Syracuse money line: North Carolina -112, Syracuse +103 North Carolina vs. Syracuse picks: See picks at SportsLine North Carolina vs. Syracuse streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Syracuse vs. North Carolina predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (152.5 points). The Under has hit in three of the last four North Carolina games, and in two of the last four Syracuse games. The Tar Heels and Orange are also both 5-5 against the spread in each of their last 10 games.

The model projects the Tar Heels to have two players score 14.7 points or more, including Henri Veesaar's projected 15.2 points. The Orange are projected to have five players score 10.9 or more points, led by Donnie Freeman, who is projected to score 15.7 points. The Under clears in 55% of simulations.

How to make North Carolina vs. Syracuse picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Syracuse, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. Syracuse spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.