Former North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is joining TNT Sports as a regular studio and game analyst for its men's college basketball and studio coverage for the 2026-27 season. Davis will make his debut with TNT Sports in the studio on Nov. 5 as part of the network's Big East and Big 12 tripleheader.

Davis previously spent seven years with ESPN before departing in 2012 to become an assistant coach at North Carolina under former coach Roy Williams. He was promoted as Williams' successor in 2021 and spent five seasons as the Tar Heels' coach before being fired at the conclusion of last season.

In his first season as North Carolina's coach, Davis guided his alma mater to the Final Four and an appearance in the national title game, where the Tar Heels fell to Kansas. Davis guided UNC to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances after missing out on the Big Dance in 2023, including an appearance in the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed in 2024.

CBS, CBS Sports Network and TNT Sports 2026-27 college basketball schedule features 460 games Cameron Salerno

Davis racked up 125 wins at North Carolina, including a 68-30 record in ACC play.

Earlier this week, CBS, CBS Sports Network and TNT Sports announced the full lineup for the upcoming season, which features 465 games through the NCAA Tournament, including 390 regular-season and conference-tournament games across CBS, CBS Sports Network, TNT and truTV, as well as all 75 games of the 2027 NCAA Tournament.