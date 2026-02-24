North Carolina passed a significant test without star forward Caleb Wilson on Monday night, as the No. 18 Tar Heels toppled No. 24 Louisville 77-74. The win improved the Tar Heels (22-6, 10-5 ACC) to 3-1 since Wilson suffered a fractured hand in a Feb. 10 loss at Miami.

Between the uncertainty around Wilson's potential return and a subsequent injury to starting center Henri Veesaar, UNC's trajectory seemed uncertain less than a week ago. Those concerns were laid bare in blowout loss at NC State on Feb. 17.

But Veessar's return in Saturday's win at Syracuse, Monday night's victory over a quality ACC foe and Wilson's apparent progression have steadied the waters in Chapel Hill. North Carolina hopes to have Wilson back for its regular-season finale against Duke on March 7, ESPN reported during the broadcast of the game .

The Tar Heels are squarely in the hunt for a double-bye at the ACC Tournament and expected to remain a No. 6 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology on Tuesday following their sixth Quad 1 win.

Seth Trimble paced North Carolina with a career-high 30 points as UNC kept Louisville at arm's length for most of the second half. The Cardinals closed within a possession on two occasions in the final minute, but a pair of Trimble free throws with nine seconds left helped UNC escape.

In his second game back since a two-game absence due to a lower-extremity Veesaar added 12 points for North Carolina. Mikel Brown Jr. paced Louisville (20-8, 9-6) with 24 points for the Cardinals.

Light at the end of the tunnel

Games against Virginia Tech and Clemson still await before Wilson's expected return. But the light is now at the end of the tunnel, and the Tar Heels are proving they can manage without their leading scorer and rebounder. Wilson, who is a potential top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, averages 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks.

In his absence, UNC has leaned more on junior forward Jarin Stevenson and Montenegrin import Luka Bogavac. Both carried their weight against Louisville by combining for 21 points on 4 of 9 shooting from 3-point range.

Seth Trimble's star gear

While having Veesaar back and getting Wilson healthy are pivotal for North Carolina's aspirations, UNC's ceiling may ultimately be determined by the sort of guard play it gets in March. Trimble showed he can put UNC on his back, if needed, by turning in the best offensive game of his four-year Tar Heels career.

His steal and breakaway dunk at the 13:38 mark gave North Carolina its biggest lead at 56-40. Trimble outplayed Louisville's formidable star tandem of Brown and Ryan Conwell, which was an accomplishment considering those two combined for 47 points. Once Wilson is back, less will be required of Trimble offensively. But this game was a reminder of his capabilities and could be a confidence booster for the team's third-leading scorer.