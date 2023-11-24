No. 14 North Carolina (4-1) and No. 20 Arkansas (4-2) will both be looking to salvage their trip to the Bahamas when they face off in the third-place game of the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday afternoon. The Tar Heels beat Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals before losing to Villanova in overtime on Thursday. Arkansas got past Stanford in double overtime on Wednesday, but it lost a close game to Memphis in the semifinals. These are the only two ranked teams playing in the event.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. The Tar Heels are favored by 4 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is set at 154 points, per SportsLine consensus.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas spread: North Carolina -4

North Carolina vs. Arkansas over/under: 154 points

North Carolina vs. Arkansas money line: North Carolina -180, Arkansas +150

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas was unable to overcome a season-worst 18 turnovers and three technical fouls in its loss to Memphis on Thursday. The Razorbacks opened the event with a gritty, double-overtime win over Stanford though, as junior guard Tramon Mark poured in 25 points. Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile was impressive as well, posting a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Brazile added another double-double on Thursday, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes. Senior guard Khalif Battle, a transfer from Temple, has made an immediate impact for the Razorbacks, averaging 16.0 points per game off the bench. North Carolina has only covered the spread six times in its last 18 games, so the Tar Heels are still a team to stay away from.

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina held a nine-point lead in the second half of its loss to Villanova on Thursday, but it was ultimately doomed by three fouls on Wildcats' 3-point attempts. One of those critical mistakes came in overtime, so the Tar Heels will be aiming for a cleaner performance on Friday. All-ACC center Armando Bacot finished with a season-low eight points, but Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram had a season-best 20 points.

Notre Dame graduate transfer Cormac Ryan picked up the slack as well, scoring 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Bacot is still the team's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 17.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Arkansas has failed to cover the spread in five straight games, and it is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven November outings. See which team to pick here.

