The North Carolina Tar Heels will return home for the first time in 10 days when they face the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday night. UNC has won three of its last four games, beating Louisville by 21 points on Saturday. Boston College is on a three-game losing streak, including an 85-63 setback against Wake Forest its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 14 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Boston College vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. Boston College. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Boston College vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Boston College spread: North Carolina -14

North Carolina vs. Boston College over/under: 144 points

North Carolina vs. Boston College money line: North Carolina -1000, Boston College +650

North Carolina vs. Boston College picks: See picks here

Why North Carolina can cover

Boston College has not been able to hold up against the top teams in the ACC this season, entering this game on a three-game losing streak. The Eagles lost to then-No. 16 Miami by 16 points last Wednesday before getting blown out by Wake Forest in an 85-63 final on Saturday. They shot just 38.2% from the floor in their loss to the Demon Deacons, including a 9 of 28 mark from beyond the arc.

North Carolina is rounding into form, having won three of its last four games. The Tar Heels cruised to an 80-59 win over Louisville on Saturday, easily covering the 13-point spread in the process. They had five players score in double figures in that game, including a 14-point, 16-rebound double-double effort from senior forward Armando Bacot. North Carolina has won six of its last seven home games against Boston College, which is on a five-game road losing skid.

Why Boston College can cover

North Carolina continues to be overvalued by the betting market following its run to the national title game last season. The Tar Heels have only covered the spread six times in their last 18 games. Boston College has lost three straight games, but two of those losses came against ranked teams.

The Eagles are led by senior guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who is averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Senior forward Quinten Post missed the first two months of the season, but he is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in the five games that he has appeared in. Sophomore guard Jaeden Zackery is also in double figures, tallying 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

How to make North Carolina vs. Boston College picks

The model has simulated Boston College vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 41-21 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.