Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels begin their 2020-21 campaign with an interesting matchup on Wednesday evening. North Carolina hosts the Charleston Cougars at the Dean Smith Center. The Tar Heels enter the season with a top-20 national ranking, though the sledding will not be easy. Charleston is one of the better programs in the CAA, and the Cougars posted a 17-14 record in 2019-20.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET in Chapel Hill. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Tar Heels as 17-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 143 in the latest North Carolina vs. Charleston odds.

UNC vs. Charleston spread: North Carolina -17

UNC vs. Charleston over-under: 143 points

UNC vs. Charleston money line: n/a

UNC: The Tar Heels were 6-15 against the spread as a favorite in 2019-20

CHAR: The Cougars were 5-5-1 against the spread in non-conference games last season

Why North Carolina can cover



The Tar Heels are the more talented team in this matchup, even after a disappointing 2019-20 season and the loss of Cole Anthony to the 2020 NBA Draft. North Carolina is led by preseason ACC player of the year Garrison Brooks, with the 6'10 senior bringing experience and production. Brooks averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as a junior, shooting an impressive 53.5 percent from the field.

From there, sophomore forward Armando Bacot is a dynamic player for North Carolina, averaging 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in a supporting role last season, and Bacot is in line for an uptick in usage. With an infusion of freshman talent and a high-end coach in Williams, the Tar Heels project as an above-average unit on both ends of the floor.

Why Charleston can cover

Charleston can't match North Carolina in terms of prospect pedigree, but the Cougars do have a cohesive, talented roster. Senior guard Brevin Galloway is the team's leading returner, averaging 11.3 points per game last season. Galloway was a second-team All-CAA selection in the preseason, and Zep Jasper is a solid complementary piece in the backcourt.

In addition, Charleston received a welcome transfer in Payton Willis, who arrives from Minnesota. Willis began his college career at Vanderbilt, playing two seasons, before transferring to Minnesota and averaging 8.9 points while shooting 36 percent from three-point range. He could make a substantial impact in his one year as a grad transfer for Charleston.

