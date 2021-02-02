An ACC battle is on tap between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is 10-5 overall and 6-1 at home, while UNC is 11-5 overall and 2-4 on the road. UNC is tied for fourth in the ACC standings at 6-3, while Clemson has a 4-5 mark in ACC play.

The Tar Heels are favored by 3.5 points in the Clemson vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. UNC. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UNC vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. North Carolina spread: Clemson +3.5

Clemson vs. North Carolina over-under: 135 points

Clemson vs. North Carolina money line: Clemson +125; UNC -145

Latest Odds: Clemson Tigers +2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Clemson

The Tigers had a 79-53 setback against the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by forward Aamir Simms, who had 19 points along with six boards. Clemson picked up a hard-fought win over Louisville in the prior game, but overall the Tigers have now lost four of their last five after opening the season 9-1.

Clemson hasn't scored more than 65 points in any of its last five games. Simms leads the team with 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. But he is the only Clemson player averaging double-digit scoring, with guard Nick Honor (8.8 ppg) next in scoring.

What you need to know about North Carolina

Meanwhile, UNC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers last week, winning 75-65. Forward Armando Bacot was the offensive standout of the game for UNC, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds in addition to three blocks. That was UNC's third straight win and its sixth in the last seven games as the Tar Heels continue to hit their stride after an uneven start to the season.

Bacot, who is shooting 65.5 percent from the field, leads the way with 12.6 ppg. He's tied with forward Day'Ron Sharpe for the team lead in rebounding (7.8 rpg). Garrison Brooks (10.6 ppg) and Caleb Love (10.4 ppg) are also making big contributions on the offensive end.

How to make North Carolina vs. Clemson picks

The model has simulated Clemson vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Clemson vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side you should be all over, all from the projection model that has crushed its college basketball picks.