A pair of ranked teams meet when the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels battle the No. 16-ranked Clemson Tigers on Saturday in a key ACC matchup in Clemson, S.C. The Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC), who have won three in a row, are 1-0 on the road this season. The Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC), who are just 2-2 in their last four games, are coming off a 95-82 loss at Miami on Wednesday. UNC is in a stretch where it plays only one home game in 42 days. The Tar Heels hosted Charleston Southern on Dec. 29.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. UNC leads the all-time series 135-23, including a 30-15 mark at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Clemson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5.

North Carolina vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -3.5

North Carolina vs. Clemson over/under: 159.5 points

North Carolina vs. Clemson money line: Clemson -162, UNC +137

UNC: The Tar Heels have hit the game total under in 10 of their last 13 road games (+6.70 units)

CLEM: The Tigers have hit the game total over in 21 of their last 32 games (+8.90 units)

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis has reached double-digit scoring in 12 of 13 games, and has reached 20 or more points nine times. In last Friday's 105-60 win over Charleston Southern, Davis registered his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 assists. He scored a season-high 30 points in an 87-72 win over 20th-ranked Arkansas on Nov. 24. For the season, he is averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, and is a 94.9% free-throw shooter.

Also powering the Tar Heels is senior forward Armando Bacot, who is averaging a double-double. The fifth-year veteran has started 144 of 145 career games at North Carolina, including all 13 this season. In 29.4 minutes of action, he is averaging 14.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 assists. He is coming off his sixth double-double of the year, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards in a 70-57 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Why Clemson can cover

Senior center PJ Hall paces the Tigers' offense, averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 56.3% of his shots from the floor, including 37.9% from 3-point range, and 79.6% at the foul line. He has reached double-digit scoring in every game, including two double-doubles. In a 79-70 win at Pittsburgh on Dec. 3, Hall scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He had 29 points and 10 boards in a 90-69 win over Alcorn State on Nov. 24.

Another big part of Clemson's success is due to the play of guard Joseph Girard III. The fifth-year senior, who played his first four years at Syracuse, has started all 13 games for the Tigers. In 31.5 minutes of action, he is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He is connecting on 46.7% of his field goals, including a blistering 45.2% from 3-point range, and 92.1% of his free throws. In the win at Pittsburgh, Girard scored a season-high 25 points, while adding two assists.

