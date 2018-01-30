North Carolina vs. Clemson odds: Picks from Vegas legend who's 10-3 on college basketball

ACC and NCAA Tournament positioning is on the line Tuesday when North Carolina travels to Clemson for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off (ESPN). The Tar Heels are favored by one point, up 2.5 from the open.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146, unchanged from the open.

In this huge college hoops showdown that has already seen line movement, you need to see what legendary Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White has to say.

White has made his name, and his living, setting lines for some of the top sports books in the world. Now as an expert for SportsLine, White's picks crush those same books.

He was an astounding 51-33 on his college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of $1,463 on $100 bets. And he's heating up this season with a 10-3 run on college basketball picks and a 4-1 run on games involving UNC. Anybody who has followed his advice is way, way up.

Now, White has studied every angle of this college hoops showdown and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.

White knows that the Tar Heels are 16-6 overall but have lost back-to-back games, including a heartbreaking loss in overtime to North Carolina State at home on Saturday.

The Tar Heels will be looking to get back on track through former walk-on Luke Maye and their explosive offense. The Tar Heels, who have scored 80 or more points in three of their past four, are averaging 82.5 points.

However, North Carolina's explosive offense will be tested against Clemson's stingy defense. The Tigers are holding their opponents to just 65.2 points per game and are an impressive 11-0 at home this season.

But just because Clemson's defense has stifled its opponents this season doesn't mean it can stay within the spread and pull off the upset.

Clemson is just 1-7 in its past eight games when playing against UNC at home, while the Tar Heels are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games against the Tigers.

White has evaluated all of these circumstances and locked in his against the spread pick. And you can only see it over at SportsLine.

So what side of UNC-Clemson should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see White's against-the-spread pick for North Carolina vs. Clemson, all from a Vegas legend who is on a strong 10-3 run on his college basketball picks.