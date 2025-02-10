The Clemson Tigers (19-5) are hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-10) in an ACC showdown on Monday. The Tar Heels snapped their two-game losing streak in their last matchup. UNC defeated Pittsburgh 67-66 on Saturday. Clemson has won seven of their last eight games. On Feb. 8, the Tigers knocked off No. 2 Duke 77-71.

Tipoff from Littlejohn Coliseum is at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Clemson odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146. Before making any Clemson vs. North Carolina picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on a 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Clemson vs. UNC and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for UNC vs. Clemson:

North Carolina vs. Clemson spread: Tigers -5.5

North Carolina vs. Clemson over/under: 146 points

North Carolina vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -253, Tar Heels +204

Why Clemson can cover

Senior guard Chase Hunter is an agile ball handler and can space the floor as a shooter. Hunter leads the team in scoring (17.5) with three rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He knocks down 43% of his 3-pointers. The Georgia native has scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games. On Feb. 4 versus Georgia Tech, Hunter racked up 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Senior forward Ian Schieffelin has been another high-motor presence in the frontcourt. Schieffelin leads the team in rebounds (9.5) with 12.8 points per game. The Georgia native has totaled nine double-doubles this season. In the win over Duke, Schieffelin finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis is an athletic shot-creator who finishes consistently in the lane. Davis ranks first on the team in points (17.4) with 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The New York native has finished with 20-plus points in seven games this season. On Jan. 25 versus Boston College, Davis recorded 22 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Junior guard Seth Trimble is a downhill playmaker with impressive awareness as a rebounder. Trimble logs 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He has four straight games with 10-plus points. In Saturday's win over Pittsburgh, Trimble had 15 points and seven rebounds.

How to make North Carolina vs. Clemson picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 152 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Clemson, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations?