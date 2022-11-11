Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ No. 1 North Carolina

Current Records: College of Charleston 1-0; North Carolina 1-0

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Dean E. Smith Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Cougars were able to grind out a solid win over the Chattanooga Mocs on Monday, winning 85-78.

Meanwhile, UNC had enough points to win and then some against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Monday, taking their contest 69-56. The top scorers for UNC were RJ Davis (17 points), Caleb Love (17 points), and Armando Bacot (16 points).

The wins brought College of Charleston up to 1-0 and UNC to 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: College of Charleston has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. On the other hand, the Tar Heels have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 29.30%, which places them 24th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 22-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against College of Charleston in the last eight years.