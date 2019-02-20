North Carolina vs. Duke odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 16-8 run

Atlantic Coast Conference behemoths battle Wednesday when top-ranked Duke plays host to No. 8 North Carolina. The Blue Devils (23-2, 11-1) recaptured the top spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll and have won nine in a row, while the Tar Heels (20-5, 10-2) have won eight of 10 and are 8-1 on the road this season. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. This is the first of two regular-season meetings. The Blue Devils are favored by 8.5 in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 165.5. Before making any Duke vs. North Carolina picks of your own, be sure to read the top college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model knows Duke is looking for its 24th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and has won five national titles under coach Mike Krzyzewski. In all, Duke has made the NCAA Tournament 42 times, including 16 Final Four appearances. The Blue Devils are 14-7 against North Carolina since the 2008-09 season and are 7-3 in their past 10 home games against the Tar Heels.

Duke is 13-1 on its home floor, with the only loss coming Jan. 14 against Syracuse. The Blue Devils are led by freshman forward RJ Barrett (22.7 points), who has reached his average or better in six of the past 10 games, including a 30-point performance against then-fourth ranked Virginia. He teams up with Zion Williamson (22.4 points) to form one of the most talented freshman duos in college basketball history.

But just because Duke has dominated for more than a month does not guarantee the Blue Devils will cover the Duke vs. North Carolina spread.

That's because North Carolina has been impressive as well. The Tar Heels are looking for their 15th NCAA Tournament in 16 seasons under coach Roy Williams, including their ninth in a row. The Tar Heels have six national titles, including three under Williams, and have made the NCAA Tournament 49 times, including 20 Final Four appearances.

Senior guard Cameron Johnson (16.3 points) has sparked North Carolina's offense, reaching or surpassing his average in five of the past six games, including 27 points at Wake Forest on Saturday. Freshman guard Coby White (15.7 points) has also been hot, reaching his average or bettering it in seven of the past 10 games, including a 33-point performance against Miami on Feb. 9.

