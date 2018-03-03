North Carolina vs. Duke: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke

Date: Saturday, Mar. 3



Saturday, Mar. 3 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET



8:15 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina



Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

Odds and analysis

Odds via SportsLine: Duke -7

Analysis: North Carolina vs. Duke remains one of the most heated rivalries in sports, and it stands out among a jam-packed final weekend of the regular season (Big Ten Tournament notwithstanding). North Carolina will be playing in Durham against Duke, as UNC tries to close its season out strong. North Carolina is trying to jump Clemson for No. 3 in the ACC standings, and can do so with a win and a Clemson loss against Syracuse. Duke is locked up at No. 2 in the ACC, trailing Virginia.

The last time these two teams played, North Carolina won by four in a shootout of a game. Marvin Bagley III had a sterling game for Duke, putting up 15 points alongside 16 rebounds. However, the UNC guard combination of Joel Berry II and Kenny Williams was ultimately too much for Duke. With both of these teams losing nail-biters earlier in the week (UNC by one to Virginia Tech and Duke on an insane buzzer beater against Miami), they're looking to carry momentum into tournament play with a late-season win. North Carolina and Duke playing a March game as legitimate Final Four threats. You don't get more March than that.