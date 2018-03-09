North Carolina vs. Duke: Watch the ACC Tournament online, TV channel, picks, odds

How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke

Date: Friday



Friday Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York



Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: It feels like just yesterday we had another installment in the Tobacco Road Rivalry. In reality, it was six days ago. Duke beat North Carolina at home 74-64, evening the season series, but now the two teams will play once again for the highest stakes yet this year. It's the second year in a row that the two have met in the ACC semifinals, with Duke upsetting North Carolina 93-83 last year. Now, the tables are flipped. Duke comes in looking to be a top seed, while North Carolina is trying to avenge a loss less than a week ago.

Looking forward, however, it's all about the ... well ... forwards. Marvin Bagley III remains seemingly unstoppable inside, while UNC's back-court struggled in their last meeting. Bagley III put up 21 points in their last meeting, and North Carolina forward Luke Maye put up 13. North Carolina will need more out of Joel Berry II and Kenny Williams if it's going to keep up with Duke. Bagley III will get his points. North Carolina needs to keep up.

Last season, after Duke beat North Carolina, it went on to win the ACC. This year, all either team wants is an opportunity to do the same.