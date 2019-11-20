North Carolina vs. Elon: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 5 North Carolina (home) vs. Elon (away)

Current Records: North Carolina 3-0; Elon 2-2

What to Know

The #5 North Carolina Tar Heels have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Elon Phoenix at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Tar Heels took down the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs 77-61 last week. UNC can attribute much of their success to G Cole Anthony, who had 28 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Elon, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 70-50 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines. G Hunter McIntosh had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

UNC simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams last met in last November, as they easily beat Elon 116-67. Will the Tar Heels repeat their success, or do the Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Phoenix.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 31-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.