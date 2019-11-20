North Carolina vs. Elon: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Elon basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 5 North Carolina (home) vs. Elon (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 3-0; Elon 2-2
What to Know
The #5 North Carolina Tar Heels have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Elon Phoenix at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Tar Heels took down the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs 77-61 last week. UNC can attribute much of their success to G Cole Anthony, who had 28 points.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Elon, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 70-50 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines. G Hunter McIntosh had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
UNC simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams last met in last November, as they easily beat Elon 116-67. Will the Tar Heels repeat their success, or do the Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Phoenix.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 31-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 09, 2018 - North Carolina 116 vs. Elon 67
-
