The North Carolina Tar Heels and No. 7 Florida Gators will battle in the 2024 Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday. UNC has reeled off two straight wins after suffering three consecutive losses against ranked opponents. The Tar Heels are coming off a dominant 93-67 victory over La Salle on Saturday. Meanwhile, Florida enters Tuesday's clash full of confidence after picking up 10 straight wins to start the season, most recently beating Arizona State 83-66. The Gators are 7-3 against the spread this season, while the Tar Heels are 4-6 ATS in 2024.

Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Gators are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. North Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 166.5.

Florida vs. North Carolina spread: Florida -3.5



Florida vs. North Carolina over/under: 166.5 points

Florida vs. North Carolina money line: Florida -181, UNC +150

FLA: The Gators are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games

UNC: The Tar Heels are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

Why you should back North Carolina

The Tar Heels will be looking for a resume-building victory on Tuesday, so they'll come out firing against the Gators. UNC features four players averaging double-digit points per game, led by veteran guard RJ Davis. The senior is averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He's also been effective on the defensive end of the floor, swiping 10 steals over his past four games.

Guard Seth Trimble has also been an effective playmaker for Hubert Davis' squad. The junior is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 51.5% of his field goals and 41.2% of his 3-point attempts. In addition, the Tar Heels have won four of their last five games played in December, so they'll be confident they can spring the upset on a neutral court. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Florida

The Gators are dynamic on the defensive end of the floor. Florida is holding its opponents to just 65.1 points per game this season. The Gators have also been clicking offensively in recent weeks, averaging 85.2 points over their last five contests.

In Florida's 83-66 victory over Arizona State on Saturday, guard Alijah Martin stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. For the season, Martin is averaging 15.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Guard Walter Clayton Jr. is another explosive playmaker for the Gators. The senior leads the team with 19.1 points per game and has knocked down at least five 3-pointers in three consecutive outings. See which team to pick here.

