The North Carolina Tar Heels look to stay hot when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday. The Tar Heels (8-4), who have won three in a row, are ninth in the ACC at 3-2, but are just 1-3 on the road. The Seminoles (6-2), who have won two of three, are tied for sixth with Pittsburgh at 2-1 in the conference. FSU is 6-1 on its home floor.

Tip-off from the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla., is slated for noon ET. UNC leads the all-time series 50-14, including a 17-7 edge in games played at Tallahassee. The Seminoles are four-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Florida State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145.5.

North Carolina vs. Florida State spread: Florida State -4

North Carolina vs. Florida State over-under: 145.5 points

UNC: Leads the nation in offensive rebounds per game at 16.7

FSU: Has won 19 consecutive ACC games at the Donald L. Tucker Center

Why North Carolina can cover



The Tar Heels have played well within the conference with all five ACC games decided by six points or less. North Carolina has a pair of players averaging in double figures in sophomore forward Armando Bacot and senior forward Garrison Brooks. Bacot is averaging 11.3 points and eight rebounds per game, and is hitting 62.8 percent of his shots from the floor. Bacot is coming off a 15-point, 12-rebound performance against Syracuse on Tuesday. It was his third double-double of the season. His most productive game was a 19-point, 11-rebound effort against North Carolina Central on Dec. 12.

Also making his mark for the Tar Heels is Brooks, who is averaging 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks. He is hitting 44.1 percent of his field goals, including 66.7 percent from 3-point range. Brooks also recorded a double-double against Syracuse on Tuesday with 16 points and 10 rebounds. It was his first of the season, although he has come within a rebound or two of achieving it three other times.

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles have played well within the conference and are 31-10 (.756 winning percentage) in league action since the start of the 2018-19 season. They have six players averaging seven points or more, including senior guard M.J. Walker, who is averaging 15.8 points per game. He is hitting 44.7 percent of his field goals, including 41.5 percent from 3-point range, and 93.2 percent of his free throws. For the season, he is averaging 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game. Walker has made at least one 3-pointer in each of the Seminoles' eight games this season and 10 consecutive games dating back to March 4, 2020.

Also powering Florida State is freshman guard Scottie Barnes, who is off to a fast start to his collegiate career. He is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. Barnes has scored in double figures in four games, including a 17-point performance against Florida on Dec. 12. He scored 11 points in Wednesday's victory over North Carolina State.

