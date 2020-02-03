North Carolina vs. Florida State odds: College basketball picks, Feb. 3 predictions from model on 22-13 run

The Florida State Seminoles attempt to remain perfect at home this season when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday. Tip-off from the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Four days after having its 10-game winning streak halted, Florida State (18-3, 8-2 ACC) got back on track with a 74-63 victory at Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Seminoles have won all 10 of their home games thus far this campaign and are 25-1 on their own court since the start of last season.

UNC (10-11, 3-7) welcomed leading scorer Cole Anthony back to the lineup Saturday after the freshman missed nearly two months due to knee surgery but dropped a 71-70 home decision to Boston College. The Seminoles are 9.5-point favorites in the Florida State vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Florida State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Florida State spread: Seminoles -9.5

North Carolina vs. Florida State over-under: 143.5 points

North Carolina vs. Florida State money line: Seminoles -508, Tar Heels +365

FSU: G Devin Vassell has eight straight contests hitting double digits in points

UNC: F Garrison Brooks has notched a double-double in eight of last nine games

Why Florida State can cover

The model knows that Vassell registered a career-high 27 points in the win over Virginia Tech, giving him an average of 17.6 during his double-digit streak. The sophomore tied the ACC record for best 3-point shooting percentage in a single game by hitting all seven of his shots from beyond the arc, making him 11-for-16 from long distance over his last three contests.

Trent Forrest finished with only seven points against the Hokies but is second on the Seminoles with an average of 11.2 per contest. The senior guard also contributes for Florida State in other ways, as he leads the team with 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals, while junior guard M.J. Walker gives the Seminoles three players averaging double digits in points at 11.1 per game.

Why North Carolina can cover

Even so, the Seminoles aren't a lock to cover the UNC vs. Florida State spread. The model has considered that Anthony appeared to be fully recovered from his partially torn meniscus on Saturday, scoring 26 points in his first game since Dec. 8 to raise his team-leading average to 19.8. The guard was a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line en route to his fifth outing with at least 20 points this season.

While Anthony was superb from the charity stripe, Brooks missed all seven of his free-throw attempts against the Eagles but still finished with a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds). Freshman forward Armando Bacot recorded his third straight double-double (11 points, 10 boards) and senior guard Brandon Robinson scored 12 points but exited with a sprained ankle and is questionable for Monday's contest.

