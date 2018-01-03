North Carolina vs. Florida State odds: College basketball picks from proven computer model

College hoops fans get a midweek treat Wednesday when No. 12 North Carolina travels to face 24th-ranked Florida State at 7 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown on ESPN2. Florida State is a one-point favorite at home. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 165, up from an open of 164.

The model has taken into account Florida State's strong recent performances. The Seminoles have won 11 of their first 13 games this season, including a dominating 17-point road victory over the Florida Gators. Florida State also owns the third-longest home winning streak in the nation at 27 games.

They've done it thanks to an elite offense that ranks in the top 25 nationally at 85.7 points per game. Florida State's offense has been proficient in scoring from behind the arc -- the Seminoles rank second in the ACC with 123 3-pointers.

Three Florida State players average double-digit points, with Terance Mann (14.6) and Phil Cofer (14.5) leading the way.

And the Seminoles will have a favorable matchup Wednesday against a Tar Heels defense that ranks 175th nationally, allowing opponents an average of 71.7 points.

But just because the Seminoles have a strong matchup doesn't mean they can win and cover.

The Tar Heels are 8-1 straight up in their past nine games on the road versus Florida State, while the Seminoles are just 1-6 against the spread in their past seven games against UNC.

