The Florida State Seminoles (15-5, 11-4 ACC) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-9, 10-6 ACC) take the floor in a 2021 ACC Tournament semifinal matchup on Friday evening. The winner will face Georgia Tech in the conference title game after the Yellow Jackets advanced to due a positive COVID-19 test within Virginia's program on Friday. FSU advanced to the semifinals without actually picking up a win on the floor, as the Seminoles were scheduled to face Duke before the Blue Devils were forced to withdraw. North Carolina knocked off Virginia Tech in the nightcap on Thursday.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Greensboro, N.C., 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled following the cancellation of the other ACC semifinal matchup. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Seminoles as 2.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 151 in the latest Florida State vs. North Carolina odds. Before locking in any North Carolina vs. Florida State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Florida State vs. North Carolina spread: Florida State -2.5

Florida State vs. North Carolina over-under: 151 points

Florida State vs. North Carolina money line: Florida State -135; North Carolina +115

FSU: The Seminoles are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

UNC: The Tar Heels are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Leonard Hamilton's team is deep and talented, headlined by a potential lottery pick in Scottie Barnes. Still, FSU is known for its balanced approach, and that means producing a top-tier offense without a single scorer averaging more than 13.1 points per game for the season. The Seminoles rank in the top 15 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (117.4), and Florida State was No. 1 in overall offense in conference games.

Florida State is converting 40.5 percent of its 3-pointers against ACC foes, leading the conference, and the Seminoles also have the No. 1 effective field goal percentage (56.1 percent) in league games. For the full season, the Seminoles are shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, top-15 in the country, and they can also take solace in strongly above-average marks in free throw shooting and offensive rebounding. Florida State converts 73.7 percent of its free throws and grabs 35.2 percent of its own missed shots.

The Tar Heels have some potential advantages to exploit, beginning on the offensive glass. UNC leads the country in offensive rebound rate, securing 41.3 percent of its own missed shots this season. In addition, Florida State is a very poor defensive rebounding team, allowing a 30.4 percent offensive rebound rate to their opponents, and Roy Williams' team could make an impact with second-chance points. North Carolina is also above-average at generating free throw attempts, with Florida State posting the worst mark in the ACC in free throw rate allowed to its opponents.

On the other end, UNC is a top-20 team in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency (90.1), and the Tar Heels will make life difficult for Florida State. The Tar Heels also create a turnover on 19.1 percent of defensive possessions, and Florida State is worse than the national average in ball security. Finally, North Carolina is one of the few teams in the country that can match Florida State's interior size, and that potentially negates a perceived advantage for the Seminoles.

