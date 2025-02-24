The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in a key ACC matchup on Monday. UNC is coming off an 81-66 win over Virginia on Saturday, while FSU dropped an 89-81 decision at Louisville that same day. The Tar Heels (17-11, 10-6 ACC), who are sixth in the conference, are 4-6 on the road this season. The Seminoles (16-11, 7-9 ACC), who are tied for eighth in the league, are 10-4 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. North Carolina has won the last five meetings with Florida State, including a 92-67 win during last year's ACC Tournament. North Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Florida State vs. North Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Florida State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. FSU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for UNC vs. Florida State:

North Carolina vs. Florida State spread: North Carolina -2.5



North Carolina vs. Florida State over/under: 155.5 points

North Carolina vs. Florida State money line: North Carolina -137, Florida State +115

North Carolina vs. Florida State picks: See picks at SportsLine



North Carolina vs. Florida State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back North Carolina

Senior guard RJ Davis has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 10 games. He scored 21 points, while adding five assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 97-73 win over North Carolina State on Wednesday. He scored a season-high 30 points with seven rebounds and five assists in a 92-90 win over Dayton during the Maui Invitational earlier in the year. In 28 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.7 minutes.

Freshman guard Ian Jackson has been red hot of late. He is coming off a 16-point performance in Saturday's win over Virginia. In an 88-82 win at Syracuse on Feb. 15, he scored 23 points, while grabbing four rebounds. In 27 games, including 12 starts, he is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 26.2 minutes. He is connecting on 47.6% of his field goals, including a blistering 40% from 3-point range, and 72.9% of his free throws. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Florida State

Senior guard Jamir Watkins powers the Seminoles' offensive attack. He is coming off a 23-point, four-rebound and three-assist performance in Saturday's loss to Louisville. He had a near double-double in a 74-66 win over Miami on Wednesday, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds. In 27 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes.

Also averaging double-figure scoring for Florida State is forward Malique Ewin, a junior transfer from Ole Miss. In 27 starts this season, Erwin is averaging 14.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.3 minutes. He nearly registered his ninth double-double of the season on Saturday with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. He scored 24 points, while adding five rebounds, three steals and two assists in Wednesday's win over Miami. See which team to pick here.

How to make North Carolina vs. Florida State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 150 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Florida State, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.