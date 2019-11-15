North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer

The sixth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina is 2-0, while Gardner-Webb is 0-2. The Tar Heels are favored by 25 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb odds, while the over-under is set at 147. The Tar Heels are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games, and the Runnin' Bulldogs 5-1 are in their last six games against an ACC team. Before entering any UNC vs. Gardner-Webb picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, North Carolina took down UNC-Wilmington 78-62 last week. North Carolina got strong play from forwards Justin Pierce and Garrison Brooks, who both posted double-doubles of 18 points and 12 rebounds each. Cole Anthony leads the Tar Heels with 27 points and four assists per game.

Gardner-Webb dropped its second straight game last weekend, losing 71-59 to Western Carolina. Eric Jamison scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss, and Jose Perez added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The under is 6-1 in North Carolina's last seven non-conference games. The under has hit in four straight Gardner-Webb non-conference games. North Carolina is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against a team with a winning percentage below .400. Gardner-Webb is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games against a team with a winning straight-up record.

