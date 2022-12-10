Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ North Carolina

Current Records: Georgia Tech 6-3; North Carolina 5-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be on the road. Georgia Tech and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. The Yellow Jackets lost both of their matches to UNC last season on scores of 62-79 and 65-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Georgia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, sneaking past 79-77. Georgia Tech got double-digit scores from four players: guard Miles Kelly (17), forward Ja'von Franklin (13), forward Jalon Moore (12), and guard Deivon Smith (10).

Meanwhile, UNC came up short against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, falling 80-72. Guard RJ Davis (18 points), guard Caleb Love (18 points), and forward Pete Nance (18 points) were the top scorers for the Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech's victory lifted them to 6-3 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. In their win, Georgia Tech relied heavily on Ja'von Franklin, who had 13 points in addition to nine rebounds. UNC will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina have won five out of their last eight games against Georgia Tech.