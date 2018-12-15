North Carolina vs. Gonzaga: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

It's been just over two weeks since North Carolina coach Roy Williams ripped himself, his team and his coaching staff following a deflating 84-67 loss to Michigan.

A lot can change in two weeks, but for UNC, the proof will be in the pudding Saturday.

Since that loss, the Tar Heels defeated UNC Wilmington on Dec. 5 and have enjoyed a 10-day hiatus away from the court to work on improving the areas Williams felt they were falling short in. But they won't have much time to ramp up their play significantly, as Gonzaga, 9-1 and ranked fourth in the AP poll this week, heads to Tobacco Road with an eye on notching their 10th win of the season.

The Bulldogs come in following a close loss to Tennessee, but having passed every other test with flying colors. They handled Arizona, went on the road and took down Creighton handed Duke its first loss, and have the makings of another gem-of-a-squad that Mark Few could ride to another Final Four.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 7 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET Where : Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina



: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2



ESPN2 Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: North Carolina -2.5

Even an extended time away from the court isn't likely enough to remedy some of the defensive deficiencies that reared their head against Michigan two weeks ago, and what's worse for UNC: Gonzaga has the tools to pick those deficiencies apart. The Bulldogs rank first nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom, and their talent level and experience will give the Tar Heels fits. Pick: Gonzaga +2.5

