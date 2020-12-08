Top-20 teams clash in a 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup when the No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels visit the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday. After a 3-0 start, the Tar Heels stumbled on Wednesday with a 69-67 loss to Texas in the championship game of the Maui Invitational, which was played in Asheville, N.C., due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawkeyes (3-0) are coming off a 99-58 win over Western Illinois on Thursday and have won all of their games by 27 points or more. Iowa is 17-2 at home since the start of last season.

Tip-off from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. Iowa leads the all-time series 3-1, including a 1-0 edge in games played at home. The Hawkeyes are 4.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Iowa odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 155.5. Before making any Iowa vs. North Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 5-1 on all its top-rated picks and returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Iowa vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -4.5

North Carolina vs. Iowa over-under: 155.5 points

North Carolina vs. Iowa money line: North Carolina +165, Iowa -200

UNC: Is 10-7 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge under coach Roy Williams

IOWA: Senior center Luka Garza has scored 30 or more points in the first half of Iowa's last two games

Why North Carolina can cover



The Tar Heels have yet to register 80 points in a game, but are allowing only 60.8 points per game. Senior forward Garrison Brooks and freshman guard R.J. Davis are North Carolina's top scorers, averaging 12.3 points per game. Brooks is also averaging 8.5 rebounds and is hitting 44.2 percent of his shots from the floor. Brooks' best game so far was on Wednesday against Texas, when he poured in 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He also grabbed 11 rebounds against College of Charleston on Nov. 25.

Davis, meanwhile, has been red hot from the floor, hitting 46.2 percent of his 3-pointers and 76.5 percent of his free throws. Against UNLV on Nov. 30, Davis poured in 16 points, while grabbing six rebounds. Davis was the 2020 Gatorade High School Player of the Year in New York and was named New York's Mr. Basketball. As a high school senior, he averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes opened their season with three straight games of 97 or more points for the first time since 1997-98. Garza, an all-American, was named Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and three blocks in wins over North Carolina Central and Southern. Garza hit 86.2 percent of his shots on 25 of 29 shooting from the floor, including 75 percent from 3-point range on 3 of 4 shooting. He also hit 14 of 16 free throws (87.5 percent) from the free throw line.

Also leading the Hawkeyes is junior forward Joe Wieskamp, who is averaging 12 points, six rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Wieskamp's best game so far was a 16-point, seven-rebound and three-assist performance against Southern. For his career, in 69 games -- all starts -- he is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He has scored in double figures 47 times, including 20 or more points 10 times.

How to make North Carolina vs. Iowa picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Davis will score nearly four fewer points than his average, while Garza will be well shy of his average. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UNC vs. Iowa spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the past four-plus years, and find out.