Matchups for Saturday's CBS Sports Classic featuring North Carolina, UCLA, Kentucky and Ohio State have been flipped. The revised schedule, announced Wednesday by CBS Sports, will more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences.

Saturday's slate will now pit No. 22 North Carolina against Kentucky in the 2 p.m. ET opener. The second and final game of the event will be a UCLA vs. No. 22 Ohio State showdown with a tip time scheduled for 4 p.m. Kentucky was originally scheduled to play UCLA in the first game, and Ohio State-UNC was scheduled to be the finale. The venue at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland remains unchanged.

CBS Sports Classic schedule

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m. ET: No. 22 North Carolina vs. Kentucky (CBS)



Saturday, Dec. 19, 4:15 p.m. ET: No. 20 Ohio State vs. UCLA (CBS)

All four programs have been recurring participants in the annual event which began in 2014. UNC has won each of its contests in the Classic since the inaugural event save for two, both of which came to Kentucky. Kentucky, meanwhile, fell to Ohio State last season and is 3-3 since the event's inception. North Carolina defeated UCLA last season, and has the best record among the quartet since 2014 at 4-2. UCLA has the worst record of the four in CBS Sports Classic games at 2-4.

The new matchups will pit Kentucky (1-4) against North Carolina (4-2) as the Wildcats look to stop a four-game losing skid that culminated Saturday with a 64-63 home loss to Notre Dame. Ohio State is the only team with an undefeated record among the four at a perfect 5-0, though it faces a stiff road test Wednesday against Purdue. UCLA is 5-1 with its lone loss coming to San Diego State in its season-opener.