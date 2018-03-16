North Carolina vs. Lipscomb: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
Here's how to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Tar Heels of North Carolina and the Bisons of Lipscomb
North Carolina will start its NCAA Tournament championship defense with a first-round matchup with No. 15 seed Lipscomb. It may seem like a lopsided game on paper, but strange things have been known to happen in the NCAA Tournament. Here's how to watch the game.
About No. 2 North Carolina
Surprise, surprise. A Roy Williams North Carolina team is playing its best basketball in March. Joel Berry, Theo Pinson and Luke Maye have the experience of back-to-back Final Four runs to lean on as the 2018 Tar Heels try to make it three in a row after a strong close to the season. North Carolina is one of the most explosive teams in the country, and when it locks in on defense the Heels can beat anybody.
About No. 15 Lipscomb
Lipscomb beat Florida Gulf Coast in the A-Sun tournament title game to clinch their first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament. Junior guard Garrison Mathews is among the more dangerous scorers not only in the A-Sun, but also the NCAA Tournament.
Viewing Information
- Location: Charlotte, N.C.
- Date: Friday, March 16
- Time: Approx. 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live updates from Day Two of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
