North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

After dispatching Notre Dame in the first round of the 2019 ACC Tournament, things get a bit more difficult for seventh-seeded Louisville when it faces second-seeded North Carolina in an Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinal Thursday. The third-ranked Tar Heels (26-5) have won seven in a row and 14 of 15, while the Cardinals (20-12) have won two of three, including Wednesday's 75-53 win over Notre Dame. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Time Warner Arena at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The teams split regular-season games with Louisville posting an 83-62 at North Carolina, while the Tar Heels beat the Cardinals 79-69 at Louisville on Feb. 2. The Tar Heels are favored by seven points in the latest North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 150.5.

North Carolina shared the ACC regular-season championship with Virginia, its 33rd overall. The Tar Heels have won the league title in three of the past four years. They have also won 18 ACC Tournament titles, the last in 2016. UNC has been to the NCAA Tournament 49 times, reaching the Final Four 20 times and winning six national championships, the last in 2017.

Senior guard Cameron Johnson (16.8 ppg) has come up big when needed, including 22 points at Boston College on March 5. He had 19 against Louisville on Feb. 2. Freshman guard Coby White (16.3 ppg) has been red hot of late, scoring 34 vs. Syracuse on Feb. 26, 28 at Clemson on March 2 and 21 vs. Duke on Saturday.

But just because the Tar Heels have been on a roll does not guarantee they will win or cover the North Carolina vs. Louisville spread in the 2019 ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

That's because Louisville is battle tested. The Cardinals are just one of six teams in the country to have played at least 11 games against schools in the Associated Press Top 25. They have wins over four conference champions, including Lipscomb (Atlantic Sun), Michigan State (Big Ten), UNC and Vermont (America East).

The Cardinals have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 38 times, played in eight Final Fours and have won two national championships. They've had four other appearances and one national title vacated by the NCAA. Louisville, which is looking to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, is led by sophomore forward Jordan Nwora (17.3 ppg), who had 24 points against Notre Dame on Wednesday.

