North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, top predictions from model on 11-5 run

Third-ranked North Carolina looks to stay red hot when it takes on Louisville in a 2019 ACC Tournament quarterfinal. The Tar Heels (26-5) are seeded second and have gone 14-1 since Jan. 15, while the seventh-seeded Cardinals (20-12) are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Thursday's tip-off from Time Warner Arena at Spectrum Center in Charlotte is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The teams have split a pair of regular-season games, but North Carolina has won three of the last four and seven of 10. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 14-6. North Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Louisville vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 150.

The model knows North Carolina finished 16-2 in conference and tied for first with Virginia. It is the Tar Heels' 15th 20-plus win season in a row and 17th straight with a winning record. North Carolina is first in the nation in rebounds (43.5 rpg), third in points (86.6 ppg), and 10th in scoring differential (plus-13.6). The Tar Heels have won 18 ACC Tournament championships, the last coming in 2016.

Cameron Johnson (16.8 points per game) is North Carolina's leading scorer, putting up a season-high 27 points at Wake Forest on Feb. 16. The hottest player on the Tar Heels, however, is Coby White (16.3 ppg), who scored 21 against Duke on Saturday. He also had 34 against Syracuse. Luke Maye (14.6 ppg) came up big the last time North Carolina played Louisville, scoring 20 points.

But just because the Tar Heels have been on a roll does not guarantee they will win or cover the North Carolina vs. Louisville spread in the 2019 ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

That's because Louisville is battle tested. The Cardinals are just one of six teams in the country to have played at least 11 games against schools in the Associated Press Top 25. They have wins over four conference champions, including Lipscomb (Atlantic Sun), Michigan State (Big Ten), UNC and Vermont (America East).

The Cardinals have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 38 times, played in eight Final Fours and have won two national championships. They've had four other appearances and one national title vacated by the NCAA. Louisville, which is looking to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, is led by sophomore forward Jordan Nwora (17.3 ppg), who had 24 points against Notre Dame on Wednesday.

