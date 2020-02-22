North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven model

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville is 22-5 overall and 15-1 at home while UNC is 10-16 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Tar Heels have a 10-16 record against the spread as well in what has been a disappointing year, while Louisville has played to a .500 record (13-13) against the number.

However, it's been UNC that has dominated the series of late, winning four of the last five both straight up and against the spread. The Cardinals are favored by nine points in the latest Louisville vs. UNC odds, while the over-under is set at 145.

Louisville vs. North Carolina spread: Louisville -9

Louisville vs. North Carolina over-under: 145 points

Louisville vs. North Carolina money line: Louisville -484, North Carolina +368

What you need to know about Louisville

The Cardinals took their matchup against the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday by a conclusive 90-66 score. Forward Dwayne Sutton was the offensive standout of the game for Louisville, picking up 16 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Jordan Nwora has typically been the driving force behind Louisville's success, as he averages 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC was just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 77-76 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Guard Cole Anthony put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points and six assists. In what has been a dismal season for the Tar Heels, Anthony has been one of the bright spots.

The freshman is averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game and has been a big part of keeping North Carolina competitive in recent losses to Notre Dame and Duke.

