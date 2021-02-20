The Louisville Cardinals and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is 13-7 overall and 7-0 at home while the Cardinals are 11-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. North Carolina has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with their ACC rivals but the teams have split those 10 meeting against the spread.

Both teams have failed to turn a profit against the spread this season, with Louisville at 7-8 against the number and North Carolina at 8-11-1. The Tar Heels are favored by 5.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Louisville odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any Louisville vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Louisville.

North Carolina vs. Louisville spread: North Carolina -5.5

North Carolina vs. Louisville over-under: 140 points

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC was the clear victor by an 82-62 margin over Northeastern earlier this week. UNC got double-digit scores from four players: forward Day'Ron Sharpe (15), guard Kerwin Walton (14), forward Garrison Brooks (11), and forward Walker Kessler (10).

The game was put together at the last-minute to give both teams an extra game because of coronavirus postponements, and cancellations and North Carolina used its size to dominate the visitors.

The Tar Heels outrebounded the Huskies 46-28 in the win and have outrebounded opponents by an average of 10.5 boards per game so far this season. Their ability to impose their will on the glass with their frontcourt size will be critical again on Saturday night.

What you need to know about Louisville

Meanwhile, the Cardinals had enough points to win and then some against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets two weeks ago, taking their game 74-58. Louisville has had four straight games postponed since that point. U of L's guard Samuell Williamson looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 18 boards in the win over Georgia Tech.

Louisville limited Georgia Tech to just 32.4 percent shooting from the floor in the victory. David Johnson also had a big game in the win with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Carlik Jones stuffed the stat sheet despite shooting poorly (5-for-17), scoring 12 points, dishing out eight assists and grabbing six rebounds.

How to make North Carolina vs. Louisville picks

The model has simulated North Carolina vs. Louisville 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread hits over 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.