North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 36-21 roll

A critical early-season ACC matchup tips off at noon ET on Saturday when the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels host the Louisville Cardinals. The Tar Heels (12-3) are favored by 12 points over the Cardinals (10-5) with an Over-Under set at 159 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Louisville odds. However, anything can happen in the ACC, and Louisville will be seeking a huge win to add to its resume for NCAA Tournament consideration.

For the Tar Heels, coming off a win over No. 15 North Carolina State on the road, their confidence is going to be sky high. And if they can dominate the boards the way they did in their win over the rival Wolfpack, it would go a long way towards winning comfortably against the Cardinals.

North Carolina out-rebounded State 47-28 on Tuesday night and also did a great job of sharing the basketball. They had assists on 20 of 29 made field goals, and you can bet that if they win the rebounding battle by that margin and assist on nearly 70 percent of shots again, Louisville will have trouble.

However, the Cardinals won't make it easy for the hosts to cover the North Carolina vs. Louisville spread.

The Cardinals have a win over Michigan State earlier in the year and they competed hard against ranked opponents like Tennessee, Marquette and Indiana this season. Chris Mack's group won't be afraid of North Carolina despite the talent disparity.

In the win over Michigan State, the Cardinals did a great job of taking care of the basketball with just 10 turnovers for the game. Of course, it was also helpful that Ryan McMahon came of the bench and shot the lights out, hitting 4-of-7 from 3-point range and scoring 24 points in 20 minutes. Against a North Carolina squad that typically only goes eight deep, having another huge day from the Louisville bench could be a huge advantage.

