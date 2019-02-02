North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

Just one-half game separates ACC behemoths North Carolina and Louisville in the standings as they clash Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center, with tip-off set for 2 p.m. ET. The ninth-ranked Tar Heels (16-4, 6-1) have won four in a row since losing to Louisville (16-5, 7-1) on Jan. 12, and eight of nine overall. The 15th-ranked Cardinals, which share the ACC lead with Virginia and Duke, have won six in a row and seven of eight. The Tar Heels are favored by 1.5 in the latest North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 155.5. Louisville is 12-1 at home, so before making any North Carolina vs. Louisville picks of your own, you'll want to check out what the SportsLine Projection model has to say.

The model has taken into account Louisville's recent strong play, plus its impressive early-season win over Michigan State and last month's 21-point blowout win at North Carolina. The win over the Tar Heels was the most lopsided home defeat in the Roy Williams era.

The Cardinals have covered four straight conference games and two of the last three home meetings against UNC. If the game comes down to free-throw shooting, look for Louisville to hold a slight edge. The Cardinals are 18th in the country at 76.2 percent, while North Carolina is 52nd at 74.1 percent.

But just because the Cardinals are a tough out at home doesn't mean they'll cover the Louisville vs. North Carolina spread.

The Tar Heels have revenge on their minds and have made it clear in their recent play that they want to contend for another ACC title. Since the loss to Louisville, the Tar Heels have steadily upped their game and have won their last two road outings by a combined 32 points. Sandwiched in-between was a 21-point home win over a 17-3 Virginia Tech team.

One of the main reasons for the Tar Heels' success has been their rebounding. North Carolina is second in the nation in that department, averaging 43.2 boards per game. Contrast that to Louisville, which is 54th overall at 38.2 per game, and the Cardinals may have some problems. The Tar Heels are also 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up win.

