North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 22-10 run

Last month, Louisville went to Chapel Hill and laid the wood to the Tar Heels to the tune of a 21-point blowout win, the worst in the Roy Williams era. Ninth-ranked North Carolina (16-4, 6-1 ACC) gets its chance for revenge Saturday when it travels to 15th-ranked Louisville (16-5, 7-1 ACC) for a 2 p.m. ET tip-off. North Carolina can also make a move in a crowded Atlantic Coast Conference title chase. Virginia, Duke, Louisville and UNC all have just one league loss and all are either tied or within one-half game of each other in the win column. The Tar Heels are 1.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 158. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any North Carolina vs. Louisville picks down of your own.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it entered Week 13 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-10 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on North Carolina vs. Louisville. We can tell you it is leaning Under, but it also has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. That selection is only available at SportsLine.

After missing the NCAA Tournament last year under coach David Padgett following a 22-14 campaign, the Cardinals appear to have refocused their efforts this season under new coach Chris Mack. Under Mack, Louisville, which started 6-3, has ripped off 10 wins in its last 12 games, including six in a row. The Cardinals are 12-1 on their home floor.

Louisville has done a good job taking care of the ball this season, which could be a difference maker against the Tar Heels. The Cardinals turn the ball over just 12.2 times per game compared to 14.2 for North Carolina. Louisville is also 4-1-1 ATS in its last six home games against a team with a winning road record.

But just because the Cardinals are a tough out at home doesn't mean they'll cover the Louisville vs. North Carolina spread.

The Tar Heels have revenge on their minds and have made it clear in their recent play that they want to contend for another ACC title. Since the loss to Louisville, the Tar Heels have steadily upped their game and have won their last two road outings by a combined 32 points. Sandwiched in-between was a 21-point home win over a 17-3 Virginia Tech team.

One of the main reasons for the Tar Heels' success has been their rebounding. North Carolina is second in the nation in that department, averaging 43.2 boards per game. Contrast that to Louisville, which is 54th overall at 38.2 per game, and the Cardinals may have some problems. The Tar Heels are also 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up win.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. Louisville spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.