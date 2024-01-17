The No. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3) will try to extend their six-game winning streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday night. UNC cruised to a 103-67 win against Syracuse on Saturday, easily covering the 12-point spread. Louisville has lost four of its last five games, including an 89-83 setback against NC State on Saturday. The Tar Heels are the only team unbeaten in ACC play, while the Cardinals are sitting ahead of Pittsburgh at the bottom of the league standings.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are favored by 21 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Louisville odds, while the over/under is 155.5 points.

North Carolina vs. Louisville spread: UNC -21

North Carolina vs. Louisville over/under: 155.5 points

North Carolina vs. Louisville money line: UNC -2434, Louisville +1163

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina has been on fire since the end of December, rattling off a six-game winning streak that started with a double-digit win at then-No. 7 Oklahoma. The Tar Heels have added a trio of conference road wins, including a 65-55 win at then-No. 16 Clemson earlier this month. Their latest victory was a 103-67 blowout over Syracuse on Saturday, taking a 22-point lead at halftime before piling it on even more in the second half.

Senior forward Armando Bacot (16 points, 11 rebounds) and junior forward Harrison Ingram (11 points, 10 rebounds) each posted double-doubles in the win, while senior guard RJ Davis scored a game-high 22 points. Davis has reached the 20-point mark in 10 games, and North Carolina had a season-high 13 steals against Syracuse. The Tar Heels are 7-0 at home this season, and their 5-0 start in ACC play is their best since the 2015-16 campaign.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville has shown some encouraging signs over the past week after a rough stretch from the beginning of December to the beginning of January. The Cardinals went on the road and pulled off a massive upset at Miami, beating the Hurricanes by 16.5-point underdogs last Wednesday. Sophomore guard Mike James scored 26 points on 8 of 12 shooting, knocking down 5 of 6 attempts from 3-point range.

Junior forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists, shooting 9 of 13 from the floor. The Cardinals proceeded to cover the spread as 7-point underdogs in a narrow loss to NC State on Saturday, as four Louisville players scored at least 13 points. Huntley-Hatfield posted his fourth double-double in his last seven games, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

