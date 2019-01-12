North Carolina vs. Louisville score: No. 12 Tar Heels suffer worst home loss under Roy Williams
The Tar Heels trailed for the majority of the game at home and were blown out by the Cards
North Carolina appeared to have turned a corner and put its topsy-turvy 8-3 start in the rearview, notching quality wins since Christmas over Davidson, Harvard, Pitt and NC State to get to 12-3.
Appearances can be deceiving.
The Tar Heels' four-game winning streak and 2-0 start in ACC play came to a crashing halt on Saturday in anticlimactic and embarrassing fashion, as Louisville boot-stomped its way like bullies to a decisive 83-62 win to hand UNC its most lopsided home loss ever under Roy Williams. The previous worst home loss under Williams was a 69-53 loss to Duke in 2013.
"I'm a little bit at a loss, but that's OK, it happens in coaching," said Williams. "The bottom line is that they played better and they coached better."
Louisville took a 43-34 lead into halftime, which wasn't cause for concern. Sometimes UNC starts slow, even at home. But UNC never really started at all. The Cardinals flat-out took it to them -- out-rebounding, out-assisting and out-shooting the Tar Heels en route to a signature win.
"Our guys are playing their tails off," said Louisville coach Chris Mack at halftime of the broadcast. "We've been the harder-playing team."
That held true throughout, and as a result, Louisville's in business. On the heels of an overtime loss to Pitt three days ago, the Cards are 2-1 in ACC play and have, without question, a win that will age with grace. UNC, meanwhile, has a loss that only further complicates its increasingly perplexing NCAA Tournament resume.
North Carolina losing is always a story because of its blueblood history and lofty expectations on an annual basis, but this loss was as confounding as any. At a late point in the game, ESPN switched broadcasts it was so out of hand. That doesn't happen often -- if ever -- to UNC, but this game was never really in question and UNC was non-competitive.
That, too, rarely happens at a place like North Carolina.
