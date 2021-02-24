The Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is 14-7 overall and 8-0 at home, while the Golden Eagles are 10-12 overall and 4-5 on the road. North Carolina is 9-11-1 against the spread on the season, while Marquette is 8-14 against the number.

The Tar Heels are favored by 9.5-points in the latest North Carolina vs. Marquette odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Marquette vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UNC vs. Marquette spread: North Carolina -9.5

UNC vs. Marquette over-under: 145.5 points

UNC vs. Marquette money line: North Carolina -450, Marquette +350

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC took its contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 99-54 victory over the Louisville Cardinals. The Tar Heels got double-digit scores from five players: Day'Ron Sharpe (21), Kerwin Walton (19), Armando Bacot (14), Garrison Brooks (12), and Walker Kessler (10).

It was far and away North Carolina's most dominant performance of the season, as the Tar Heels shot a staggering 60.9 percent from the floor while limiting Louisville to just 32.8 percent shooting. The win moved North Carolina up to 33rd in the NET rankings and even though Marquette has struggled this season, an added opportunity to pick up a win over a Big East opponent could help the Tar Heels' chances of getting into the NCAA Tournament.

What you need to know about Marquette

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Butler Bulldogs on the road last week as they won 73-57. Marquette's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jamal Cain, who posted a double-double with 14 points and 14 boards, and guard Greg Elliott, who had 17 points along with six rebounds.

The victory was just Marquette's second in the last eight games but a 39-24 victory on the boards will be something the Golden Eagles need to build upon to battle North Carolina. The Tar Heels outrebound opponents by an average of 10.9 per game and Marquette can't afford to be dominated on the glass on Wednesday.

How to make North Carolina vs. Marquette picks

Latest Odds: North Carolina Tar Heels -9.5 Bet Now

