Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ North Carolina

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 20-5; North Carolina 16-9

What to Know

The #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Miami (Fla.) and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hurricanes beat the Louisville Cardinals 93-85 this past Saturday. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to forward Norchad Omier, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Isaiah Wong, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, UNC took their contest against the Clemson Tigers this past Saturday by a conclusive 91-71 score. UNC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Caleb Love, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five assists, and forward Armando Bacot, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The wins brought Miami (Fla.) up to 20-5 and the Tar Heels to 16-9. The Hurricanes are 14-5 after wins this year, UNC 11-4.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Miami (Fla.).