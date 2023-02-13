Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) @ North Carolina
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 20-5; North Carolina 16-9
What to Know
The #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Miami (Fla.) and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Hurricanes beat the Louisville Cardinals 93-85 this past Saturday. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to forward Norchad Omier, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Isaiah Wong, who had 21 points.
Meanwhile, UNC took their contest against the Clemson Tigers this past Saturday by a conclusive 91-71 score. UNC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Caleb Love, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five assists, and forward Armando Bacot, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.
The wins brought Miami (Fla.) up to 20-5 and the Tar Heels to 16-9. The Hurricanes are 14-5 after wins this year, UNC 11-4.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Series History
North Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Miami (Fla.).
- Jan 18, 2022 - Miami (Fla.) 85 vs. North Carolina 57
- Jan 05, 2021 - North Carolina 67 vs. Miami (Fla.) 65
- Jan 25, 2020 - North Carolina 94 vs. Miami (Fla.) 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - North Carolina 88 vs. Miami (Fla.) 85
- Jan 19, 2019 - North Carolina 85 vs. Miami (Fla.) 76
- Mar 08, 2018 - North Carolina 82 vs. Miami (Fla.) 65
- Feb 27, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 91 vs. North Carolina 88
- Mar 09, 2017 - North Carolina 78 vs. Miami (Fla.) 53
- Jan 28, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 77 vs. North Carolina 62
- Feb 20, 2016 - North Carolina 96 vs. Miami (Fla.) 71