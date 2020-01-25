North Carolina vs. Miami (Fla.): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ North Carolina

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 10-8; North Carolina 8-10

What to Know

Today, the North Carolina Tar Heels are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 71.06 points per matchup. UNC and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Dean E. Smith Center. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for UNC and three for Miami (Fla.).

The Tar Heels needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 79-77 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. North Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Garrison Brooks, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds along with six dimes. Brooks has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 89-59 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils. One thing holding Miami (Fla.) back was the mediocre play of guard Chris Lykes, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-11 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

North Carolina have won five out of their last seven games against Miami (Fla.).