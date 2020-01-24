North Carolina vs. Miami (Fla.): How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ North Carolina

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 10-8; North Carolina 8-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Carolina Tar Heels are heading back home. They will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at noon ET on Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Tar Heels and three for Miami (Fla.).

UNC needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 79-77 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. F Garrison Brooks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 boards in addition to six assists. Brooks has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Miami (Fla.) on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. G Chris Lykes had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won five out of their last seven games against Miami (Fla.).