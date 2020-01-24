North Carolina vs. Miami (Fla.): How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch North Carolina vs. Miami (Fla.) basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) @ North Carolina
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 10-8; North Carolina 8-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the North Carolina Tar Heels are heading back home. They will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at noon ET on Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Tar Heels and three for Miami (Fla.).
UNC needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 79-77 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. F Garrison Brooks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 boards in addition to six assists. Brooks has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Miami (Fla.) on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. G Chris Lykes had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won five out of their last seven games against Miami (Fla.).
- Feb 09, 2019 - North Carolina 88 vs. Miami (Fla.) 85
- Jan 19, 2019 - North Carolina 85 vs. Miami (Fla.) 76
- Mar 08, 2018 - North Carolina 82 vs. Miami (Fla.) 65
- Feb 27, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 91 vs. North Carolina 88
- Mar 09, 2017 - North Carolina 78 vs. Miami (Fla.) 53
- Jan 28, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 77 vs. North Carolina 62
- Feb 20, 2016 - North Carolina 96 vs. Miami (Fla.) 71
-
