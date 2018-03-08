North Carolina vs. Miami odds: ACC Tournament picks from Vegas legend on 39-22 college basketball roll

The North Carolina Tar Heels ended their ACC regular season on a sour note. They lost at home on a buzzer-beater to Miami before squandering a double-digit halftime lead against rival Duke. On Thursday, they'll look to avenge their loss to the Hurricanes in a rematch at the ACC Tournament.

North Carolina is listed as a 5.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 151.5.

White knows the last time these clubs met, it resulted in one of the most memorable finishes of the college basketball season.

An inspired Miami team that was desperate to improve its postseason résumé caught North Carolina in a flat spot on Senior Night. The Hurricanes took advantage and forged a 16-point lead.

However, the Tar Heels managed one final flurry and tied the game on a 3-pointer from Joel Berry in the final seconds. But Miami's Ja'Quan Newton spoiled the comeback by swishing a shot from just inside the half-court line as time expired. The 91-88 victory as a 10-point underdog gave Miami a needed boost heading into the postseason.

But UNC appeared rejuvenated Wednesday in its ACC Tournament opener against a Syracuse team that was hungry to get a signature win and a potential NCAA Tournament berth.

North Carolina dominated form the start, using its edge on the offensive glass and superior firepower to create early separation. The 78-59 victory was never in doubt as the Tar Heels held the Orange to 31.7 percent shooting.

