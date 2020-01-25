North Carolina vs. Miami odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 25 predictions from proven model

An ACC battle is on tap between the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the North Carolina Tar Heels at noon ET on Monday at the Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is 8-10 overall and 4-5 at home, while Miami (Fla.) is 10-8 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Tar Heels are favored by 5.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Miami odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Miami vs. UNC picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Miami. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Miami vs. North Carolina:

North Carolina vs. Miami spread: Tar Heels -5.5

North Carolina vs. Miami over-under: 146 points

North Carolina vs. Miami money line: North Carolina -257, Miami (Fla.) 207

What you need to know about North Carolina

It's been a historically-poor season by UNC's lofty standards as the Tar Heels are coming off their fifth straight loss and sit at the very bottom of the ACC standings at 1-6 in conference play. The injury to star Cole Anthony (knee), who remains out, is certainly a big factor, but the Tar Heels have had issues all over the floor.

They rank 239th in the nation in scoring offense (70.1 ppg) and 230th in scoring defense (71.1 ppg). One bright spot, however, has been the play of forward Garrison Brooks, who is averaging 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He scored 28 points and grabbed 13 boards in the double-OT loss to Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

What you need to know about Miami

Despite their struggles, the Tar Heels still have a shot to cover the North Carolina vs. Miami spread. The Hurricanes are just one game ahead of UNC in the ACC standings and they have lost five of their last six overall. All but one of those losses came by double digits.

Powered by guard Chris Lykes (15.7 ppg), the Hurricanes average 71.8 points per game. They give up 74.1 per contest, however, and that's been a big factor in why they've struggled.

