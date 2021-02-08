The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to continue their climb up the ACC standings when they face the visiting Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Monday. The Tar Heels (12-6), who are coming off a 91-87 win at Duke on Saturday, are fifth in the ACC at 7-4 and have won four of their last five games. The Hurricanes (7-11), who dropped an 80-76 overtime decision to No. 16 Virginia Tech on Saturday, have lost five of six. Miami, however, defeated Duke 77-75 on Feb. 1 during that stretch, but is 13th in the conference at 3-10.

Tip-off from the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 26-8, including a 12-4 edge in games played at Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are 10-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 140.

North Carolina vs. Miami spread: North Carolina -10

North Carolina vs. Miami over-under: 140 points

North Carolina vs. Miami money line: North Carolina -700; Miami +475

UM: Is outrebounding opponents by a plus-1.2 margin per game, and is led by senior center Nysier Brooks, who averages 6.4 per game

UNC: Against Duke on Saturday, it was the third time in the last four games UNC shot 50 percent or better from the field

Why North Carolina can cover



The Tar Heels continue to show balance and had six players reach double figures against Duke on Saturday, the first time they have done that since Nov. 16, 2018, vs. Tennessee Tech. Sophomore forward Armando Bacot tops North Carolina, averaging 12.1 points per game. He also averages 7.4 rebounds and has registered 14 blocks on the year. He is hitting on 63.5 percent of his field goals, and has scored in double figures in 13 of 18 contests, including 16 against Duke. Bacot has posted four double-doubles this season, including a 21-point, 10-rebound effort at Pittsburgh on Jan. 26.

Also making his mark is senior forward Garrison Brooks, who has been a force playing 29.3 minutes per game. He is averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. He is hitting on 45.7 percent of his shots from the floor, including 40 percent from 3-point range. He has reached double figures 11 times, including 12 points vs. Duke. He has also registered one double-double, a 16-point, 10-rebound effort against Syracuse on Jan. 12.

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes have four players averaging in double figures but have been shorthanded most of the season due to injuries and illness. Sophomore guard Isaiah Wong has been solid and leads Miami in scoring at 17.4 points per game. He is also averaging 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals with nine blocks on the year. He is connecting on 43.8 percent of his field goals and 78.2 percent of his free throws. On Saturday against Virginia Tech, he poured in 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

Senior Kameron McGusty has also provided much needed offense, averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has connected on 45.5 percent of his shots from the floor, including 40.5 percent from 3-point range, while hitting 82.6 percent of his free throws. Against Virginia Tech, he poured in 18 points and grabbed four rebounds. He has hit for double figures in seven of 11 games and grabbed at least two rebounds in all but three games.

