The North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes (6-22, 2-15) on Saturday afternoon. North Carolina has rattled off wins at the right time, moving up in the ACC standings prior to the conference tournament. The Tar Heels, who have trailed for a total of just over five minutes during their four-game winning streak, are also trying to improve their chances of making the NCAA Tournament. Miami is in last place in the conference standings and is coming off a 97-60 loss to No. 2 Duke on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. North Carolina is favored by 18 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Miami odds, while the over/under is 162 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Miami vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. Miami. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

North Carolina vs. Miami spread: North Carolina -18

North Carolina vs. Miami over/under: 162 points

North Carolina vs. Miami money line: North Carolina -3448, Miami +1350

North Carolina vs. Miami picks: See picks here

North Carolina vs. Miami streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina has been using home games to its advantage in conference play, winning nine of its last 10 games at the Dean Dome. The Tar Heels have flipped the script since a loss to Clemson on Feb. 10, rattling off four consecutive wins. They have won three of those games in wire-to-wire fashion, and they have outrebounded their last three opponents 110-63.

The Tar Heels have been particularly dominant on the offensive glass, holding a commanding 38-14 advantage in that category. Jae'Lyn Withers has averaged 13.5 points while shooting 65.4% from the floor over his last four games, knocking down 10 of 16 attempts from 3-point range. North Carolina has won 10 of its last 11 Saturday home games, and Miami is on a 14-game road losing streak. See which team to pick here.

Why Miami can cover

Miami is two losses shy of the school's single-season record for losses set in the 1991-92 season when the Hurricanes finished 8-24. They have been without leading scorer Matthew Cleveland (16.3 ppg) over the last two games due to an ankle injury, and he could be sidelined again on Saturday. Guard Nijel Pack (13.9 ppg) has already been out since December with a foot injury.

However, senior center Lynn Kidd is averaging 15.8 points on 75.8% shooting from the floor over his last four games. Junior guard A.J. Staton-McCray scored 21 points against Virginia Tech last week and has another opportunity to step up on Saturday. Miami has covered the spread in five straight meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make North Carolina vs. Miami picks

The model has simulated Miami vs. UNC 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. North Carolina spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 220-160 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.