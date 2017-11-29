North Carolina vs. Michigan odds: ACC-Big Ten picks from proven computer model

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge continues Wednesday night with a marquee game, as North Carolina hosts Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). The Tar Heels are 9.5-point favorites, up a half-point from an open of nine.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, is 146.

North Carolina was dominating the opposition through five games, scoring no fewer than 86 points, with all five wins by double-figures.

But a matchup with Michigan State changed that. The Tar Heels were humbled 63-45 by the Spartans in the title game of the PK80 Invitational, setting school records for shooting futility (24.6 percent overall, 1-of-18 on threes).

Despite the setback, UNC still ranks 12th nationally in scoring and first among ACC teams (84.4 ppg). Four players average double-figures for the defending national champion, led by 19.0 from junior Luke Maye and 15.0 from senior Joel Berry II.

Michigan (6-1), conversely, has played in several close games and is led by a defense that allows only 66.4 points per game.

UNC will be Michigan's first ranked opponent this season. The Wolverines' lone loss was a 77-75 defeat against LSU in the Maui Invitational.

They're led by a 1-2 punch of 6-6 sophomore Charles Matthews (16.7 ppg), a Kentucky transfer, and 6-11 junior from German Moritz Wagner (15.3).

