North Carolina vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream
The Tar Heels and Wolverines will square off Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten challenge
No. 11 North Carolina and No. 7 Michigan will meet on Wednesday night in a premier prime-time battle in the ACC/Big Ten challenge.
UNC (6-1) has scored in double figures in each game except for its 3-point loss to Texas last week. The emergence of Cameron Johnson has given the Tar Heels a dynamic duo with Johnson and Luke Maye, making them one of the most lethal offenses in the country.
That's why how they will fare against Michigan will be so intriguing. The Wolverines (6-0) boast the No. 1 defense in terms of adjusted efficiency, according data from KenPom.com, and are limiting teams to a nation's best 35.0 field goal percentage and also leading the country in steal rate at 3.0 percent.
Like UNC, the Wolverines have been dominant. In their undefeated streak to open the season, they are beating teams, on average, by 22.5 points per game. That number is inflated, remarkably, by a 27-point annihilation of reigning title winner Villanova.
Viewing information
- When: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan -3.5
Michigan has been absolutely dominant this season, winning each of its six games by double digits -- including a dismantling of reigning national champion Villanova. But UNC, right now, is a better team than anyone the Wolverines have faced. I like the Tar Heels to give them fits and cover, but Michigan to win it in a close one. Pick: UNC +3.5
